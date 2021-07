“I know that there is pain, but you hold on for one more day and you break free from the chains.” As a child of the ‘90s, I am blown away that Wilson Phillips somehow foretold the conundrum COVID put us through the past year, and, as Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the lifting of most keep-everyone-apart restrictions this month, that we are so ready to bust out and get back to living again. “Hold On” could be an anthem for the way we cling onto hope that if we just put up with the isolation and loneliness that is upon us now, one day, it will all be over.