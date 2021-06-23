Strange and Delightful Trailer for the Quirky Sci-Fi Film STRAWBERRY MANSION

Shows that are distributed physically and not digitally remain something of a rarity these days, but Frauke Requardt and David Rosenberg’s Future Cargo, performed inside a 40ft haulage truck that houses its set and tech, is designed for road transport. Inspired by sci-fi, this touring production is not so much futuristic as endearingly retro and analogue, with an opening voiceover about UFO sightings and alien landings that sets a 50s B-movie mood. True, there is some 21st-century tech involved: the audience, seated outside, tune in to a binaural soundtrack through headphones, and I imagine the lighting, which flushes the inside with shades of teal, fuchsia and lilac, uses up-to-date software. But the main theatrical trick is just a mechanical travelator that lets the three dancers glide along the length of the truck before they run round the back to start the loop again.