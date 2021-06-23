Cancel
Movies

Strange and Delightful Trailer for the Quirky Sci-Fi Film STRAWBERRY MANSION

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer has been released for a weird-looking indie sci-fi movie titled Strawberry Mansion. This movie looks insanely strange, but at the same time, awesomely delightful. The film set in a world where the government records and taxes dreams. The story follows a dream auditor who ends up on...

geektyrant.com
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Sci-Fi Thriller SETTLERS Gets a Trailer

IFC Midnight has released the trailer for Settlers, a sci-fi thriller in which a family of settlers on Mars become the target of a group of outsiders. The film is directed by Wyatt Rockefeller and stars Sofia Boutella, Jonny Lee Miller, and Brooklynn Prince. Settlers is currently screening at this...
MoviesDeadline

‘Settlers’ Trailer: First Look At Sci-Fi Western From Wyatt Rockefeller & IFC Midnight

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at Settlers, a sci-fi Western from Wyatt Rockeller, which IFC Midnight will release in theaters and on demand, on July 23. The writer/director’s first feature is set on a remote homestead on the Martian frontier, following a refugee family from Earth that clings to hope for a better life. When strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, nine-year-old Remmy (Brooklynn Prince) is faced with the desperate reality her mother (Sofia Boutella) and father (Jonny Lee Miller) have tried so hard to keep from her.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Strawberry Mansion’ Trailer: Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney’s Surreal Sundance Mind-Bender

Music Box Films has today announced the Chicago-based distributor’s acquisition of “Strawberry Mansion” in North America, in a deal struck with Submarine Entertainment. To celebrate the pickup, the distributor has also offered up the first trailer for the film, a surreal charmer that debuted at Sundance back in January and promises to enthrall audiences when Music Box releases it later this year.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Sci-Fi Horror Movies That Are All But Forgotten

Marvelous Videos presents a selection of stunning science fiction horror movies that are all but forgotten…. Science fiction brings out the best in horror. Yes, horror can technically be intermixed with any other entity and produce a decent result, but there’s something about the vast corners of scientific potential that truly terrify audiences. Whether it’s theoretical monsters/aliens, experiments gone wrong, haywire machines, or any other mix you can expect something terrifying to be brewed onto the big screen.
Entertainmentculturedvultures.com

Ultrasound REVIEW – A Twisty Sci-Fi | Tribeca 2021

Ultrasound begins on a cold, rainy night, where a man named Glen (Vincent Kartheiser) is forced to abandon his car and seek shelter in a nearby house. He’s greeted by Arthur (Bob Stephenson) and his wife Cyndi (Chelsea Lopez). While Art is welcoming, even overwhelmingly so, Cyndi is a little more reserved. She opens up to Glen a bit more when Art isn’t in the room, and the two seem to have spark and chemistry.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Chris McKay’s Sci-Fi ‘The Tomorrow War’ Releases Its Final Trailer

Amazon has released the final trailer for its upcoming original Prime movie, The Tomorrow War, a time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster starring Chris Pratt. The new trailer opens with an encounter between Dan Forester (Pratt) and his father, who will be played by J.K. Simmons. An obvious tension exists in the air between them, but his father is ready to support his son in any way he can after Dan asks for his help.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Settlers’ Trailer: Sofia Boutella, Brooklynn Prince & Jonny Lee Miller Star In New Tribeca Sci-Fi Thriller

The Tribeca Film Festival is almost wrapped up, but that doesn’t mean a few key titles aren’t playing. Screening Friday night was the sci-fi thriller, “Settlers,” with the strong cast of Sofia Boutella (“Star Trek Beyond“), Ismael Cruz Córdova (HBO‘s “The Undoing“), Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project“), Nell Tiger Free (M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series “Servant“) and Jonny Lee Miller.
MoviesThe Guardian

Future Cargo review – sci-fi show reflects these strange times back to us

Shows that are distributed physically and not digitally remain something of a rarity these days, but Frauke Requardt and David Rosenberg’s Future Cargo, performed inside a 40ft haulage truck that houses its set and tech, is designed for road transport. Inspired by sci-fi, this touring production is not so much futuristic as endearingly retro and analogue, with an opening voiceover about UFO sightings and alien landings that sets a 50s B-movie mood. True, there is some 21st-century tech involved: the audience, seated outside, tune in to a binaural soundtrack through headphones, and I imagine the lighting, which flushes the inside with shades of teal, fuchsia and lilac, uses up-to-date software. But the main theatrical trick is just a mechanical travelator that lets the three dancers glide along the length of the truck before they run round the back to start the loop again.
Movieswlen.com

Jennifer Lopez to produce and star in Netflix sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’

Netflix has announced that Jennifer Lopez will produce and star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas. According to Variety, Atlas follows a woman (Lopez) fighting for humanity against an AI soldier who has determined the only way to end war is to eliminate humans. Lopez’s character must team up with “the one thing she fears most — another AI.”
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best retro sci-fi film on HBO Max before it leaves next week

Before 2010, nobody had ever seen anything quite like Inception. Complicated, a bit pretentious, and extremely mind-bending, it was a new breed of sci-fi blockbuster. But the idea of infiltrating people’s dreams is as old as science fiction itself. Even Spongebob Squarepants toyed with the idea once upon a time. But never has this sci-fi technique been better explored than in one 1984 film, which blends sci-fi, action, comedy, and even romance into something entirely unique you need to see to believe.
MoviesFirst Showing

Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinitum: Subject Unknown' Trailer with Ian McKellen

"We are on the cusp of propelling human evolution to a staggering new dimension." Gravitas Ventures has released a new US trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Infinitum: Subject Unknown. The title is a reference to the concept of "Ad Infinitum" - again and again in the same way; forever. A mind-bending slice of British science fiction, with cameos from Sir Ian McKellen and Conleth Hill. The film stars Tori Butler-Hart as Jane, a woman who is trapped in a parallel universe and is forced to find a way to alter her reality before it is too late. She soon discovers that she is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again. With each "reset" she begins to reclaim her memories and piece together the clues to what is happening. I dig sci-fi made on a budget that plays with big concepts, and I am very curious to see what this is about. I'd rather have kept the McKellen cameo a secret - but I guess it's best to promote it with his name.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Neon Night Beast | Short Sci-Fi/Horror Film

I am still relatively new to this community, but wanted to post the newest short sci-fi/horror film my best friend and I worked on. This is only the second film we've made (the first also being on my Youtube channel) so feel free to like, share, and provide any feedback you may have. Thanks and enjoy!
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Brings Isaac Asimov’S Epic Sci-Fi Saga from To Life

Ever since the massive success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” competitors have searched far and wide for similarly epic intellectual property to adapt into a mega-popular television series. “Foundation,” based on the influential novels by iconic sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, is the latest attempt by Apple TV+ to fill that void. The books are said to have inspired Frank Herbert to write “Dune” and George Lucas to create “Star Wars.” If it lands with audiences, this series looks ambitious enough visually and thematically to serve as one of the streamer’s major cornerstones.
TV & VideosHollywood News

Stunning new teaser trailer for Apple’s upcoming sci-fi series ‘Foundation’

Apple TV+ has unleashed a breath-taking new teaser trailer for Foundation, an upcoming adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s ground-breaking, best-selling novels. This one comes to the streamer in September from visionary showrunner and executive producer, David S. Goyer. The 10-episode first season of “Foundation” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Let Us In Star Tobin Bell on Family Sci-Fi Thriller, Saw Films' Legacy

Actor Tobin Bell had a long career spanning four decades, initially in uncredited roles in some of Hollywood's most memorable films like Tootise (1981) and Sophie's Choice (1982). It wasn't until he reached his big break in 1988's Mississippi Burning along with his memorable turn in the TV series The Equalizer that things really picked up for the venerable character actor. Whatever film or TV series needed his service, no matter the genre, Bell keeps leaving his indelible mark with his presence on screen. I spoke to the actor about his latest role in the family sci-fi thriller film as Frederick Munch in Let Us In; what intrigued him about the role, working with his younger co-stars, and dealing with the enduring legacy of the Saw franchise.
MoviesGizmodo

Sideshow's New Dracula and Van Helsing Figures Are Delightfully Frightful

Hammer Horror’s 1958 classic Dracula, also known as Horror of Dracula, has inspired a pair of strikingly realistic, highly detailed figures soon to join Sideshow’s Horror Collectibles line. Which dynamic duo? Creature of the night Count Dracula and his greatest foe, Doctor Van Helsing, of course. io9 is thrilled to share an exclusive first look at both.
TV & Videosthefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time Concludes One of Sci-Fi’s Great Sagas

The greatest sci-fi franchise of our lifetime is not Star Wars, Star Trek, and certainly not anything in the comic realm. It’s The Matrix, obviously, and we positively cannot wait for Lana Wachowski’s fourth installment this December—but second place, and actually germane to this article, belongs to Hideaki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion, a 26-episode anime, his follow-up feature The End of Evangelion, (both streaming on Netflix), and subsequent series of remakes / remixes, Rebuild of Evangelion (about which more here).