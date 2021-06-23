Elaine Construction Promotes of Tony Leonard to VP of Operations, Announces a New Hire
Newton, MA – Elaine Construction Company announced the promotion of Tony Leonard to Vice President of Operations. Tony joined Elaine Construction in early 2019 as Project Executive, and was quickly promoted to Director of Project Management. His understanding of client challenges, LEAN operational principles, and employee development, bring the expertise necessary for the advancement of Elaine team and expansion of the business.bostonrealestatetimes.com