Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, MA

Elaine Construction Promotes of Tony Leonard to VP of Operations, Announces a New Hire

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton, MA – Elaine Construction Company announced the promotion of Tony Leonard to Vice President of Operations. Tony joined Elaine Construction in early 2019 as Project Executive, and was quickly promoted to Director of Project Management. His understanding of client challenges, LEAN operational principles, and employee development, bring the expertise necessary for the advancement of Elaine team and expansion of the business.

bostonrealestatetimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Newton, MA
Newton, MA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vp Of Operations#Project Executive#Umass Amherst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related