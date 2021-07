All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Written and performed by some of Dallas-Fort Worth's finest high school talent, the 20th Anniversary D-PAC PUP Fest will feature an afternoon of six world premiere virtual readings mentored and developed through playwriting workshops with local celebrated playwrights Erin Ryan Burdette and Haley Nelson. This year’s fest will also include three free master acting online workshops for all PUP Fest student participants, led by area arts professionals.