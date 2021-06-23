Alexa Bliss Addresses Criticism of Her Current WWE Character

Shayna Baszler has been locked in a feud with Alexa Bliss for over a month now. But despite it getting plenty of TV time, the program has been met with disdain from vocal fans on social media. Baszler was once positioned as the most dominant woman on the NXT roster, holding the NXT Women's Championship a record 549 days across to reigns. That dominant persona followed her to the main roster, resulting in her squashing five other competitors inside the Elimination Chamber before getting a match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, she never regained that momentum after losing to "The Man," and fans have been incredibly frustrated seeing her "haunted" by Bliss' doll Lilly and getting defeated over and over via spooky shenanigans.