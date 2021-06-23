Cancel
WWE

Alexa Bliss Addresses Criticism of Her Current WWE Character

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexa Bliss has slowly been developing a new, demented persona over the past year ever since she aligned herself with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend. Since then her appearance has changed multiple times, she's started hosting Alexa's Playground segments and used tricks like pyro, falling equipment and the ThunderDome screens to terrify her enemies, all while shedding away any signs of the "Goddess" character she'd been using for most of her WWE run. But the reception to her character has grown increasingly more negative since the start of the year, especially with the ending to the Wyatt vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 37 and her doll Lilly "haunting" Shayna Baszler on Raw a few weeks back.

