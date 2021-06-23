Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Naruto Sets Up Kawaki for a Major Power Boost

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations has set the stage for Kawaki to get a major power boost - although it could cost him more than he bargained for! The Boruto manga has left Kawaki at a crossroads after the death of Isshiki Otsutuski, the evil leader of Kara. Kawaki was supposed to be the vessel that Isshiki used for his resurrection, but with Isshiki now gone, Kawaki has been left in a state of limbo, somewhere between being transformed into an Otsutsuki and being back in control of his own free will and destiny. However, that balance of power can be shifted once again, to Kawaki all the power he needs!

comicbook.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naruto Next Generations#Daemon#Code And Co#Karma Mark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
Related
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 205 Spoilers: Shikamaru House Arrests Kawaki

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 205 is airing Sunday. Naruto is nowhere to be seen inside Konohagakure. His trusted advisor named Shikamaru visits the Uzumaki household to gather evidence. "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 205 is set to showcase Shikamaru suspecting Kawaki's involvement in the entire Naruto incident. The official...
ComicsComicBook

Naruto and Sasuke Team Up for an Epic Rinnegan Swap

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime once again has fans buzzing like crazy after its latest Naruto and Sasuke tag-team fight. Naruto and Sauske took on Jigen, the leader of the mysterious Kara Organization on the battlefield of another dimension. After Jigen's surprise attack on Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto was happy to get transported to a place where he could really let loose. It was a major highlight of this Boruto anime series, as getting to see Naruto and Sasuke's adult-level powers unleashed on this level was truly a sight to behold. And Naruto fans are truly freaking out about one epic combo move they saw during the fight!
Video GamesSiliconera

Naruto to Boruto Season Pass 4 Includes Kawaki DLC

Bandai Namco offered up two details about Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 4 on June 24, 2021, and one of them involved Kawaki. He’ll join the roster as the last DLC character in 2022. There’s also a new trailer for the first character in Naruto to Boruto Season Pass 4, Sakura (Great Ninja War).
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Reveals Daemon's Terrifying Powers in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the game following the final battle between Jigen and the most powerful ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village, and with the Kara Organization now moving in a different direction than the goals they once had, a new "knight" has entered the ring. The young member of the nefarious ninja collective Daemon has been unleashed upon the world following Code's discovery of the powerhouse known as Eida, and it seems as if the Kara member has a power that might make him one of the most powerful fighters in the ninja world today.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto: How Boruto's New Villain Can Be Defeated

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a unique new villain: His name is Daemon, and like his sister Ada, he's a deadly young cyborg from the Kara organization, who possesses a unique set of powers. Both Daemon and Ada were deemed too dangerous by Kara's leader, Jigen (aka Isshiki Otsutsuki), and with good reason. Ada can see all things at all times and seduce any person not related to her; however, Daemon's power is far more gruesome and savage. The young cyborg boy has the uncanny ability to turn an opponent's attack back on him or her. It's a seemingly unbeatable ability in the world of ninjas, but that may not be the case.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Explains How Kawaki Can Access New Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explained how Kawaki can still access a new kind of power with the newest chapter of the series! Now that the manga has officially taken its first few steps into a new arc, it has also established that Code and the final remnants of Kara will be the next major villains of the series. This is an especially sore subject for Kawaki as not only does he have a pretty rough history with Code during his time being brought up by Jigen, he also feels powerless due to his lack of Karma.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals What Keeps Izuku Pushing Forward

My Hero Academia's been putting Izuku Midoriya through his toughest series of challenges to date, and the newest chapter explores what exactly is keeping him pushing forward despite all of the recent trauma enacted onto him. The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has begun, and while there is still no way to tell just how long this will last, the status quo has shifted in a significant way. Ever since he left U.A. Academy, Izuku has been slowly isolating himself more from those around him who want to help as he's afraid of putting them in danger.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Shares A World Weary Kakashi

While the current sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has focused on the Hidden Leaf Village's ninjas taking on the nefarious collective known as the Kara Organization, one ninja has been absent from the proceedings as Kakashi has handed off the baton to a new generation. With one fan honoring the Konoha teacher with some unique Cosplay that brings the one-eyed warrior to life, it's clear that Kakashi will remain not only one of the most popular characters in the story of Naruto but perhaps across the entirety of anime.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Introduces Terrifying New Villain, Dictator

My Hero Academia is getting up to final boss level of bad guys that Izuku Midoriya and co. must face, as All For One's dark era of terror continues. The archvillain has staged the biggest prison break Japan's pro hero culture has ever seen, and many of those fiends have been recruited by All For One as hired guns pointed straight at Deku. For All Might, Izuku, and their hero allies, these new villains are the worst of the worst, and that includes the latest foe that Deku has to face - a villain of terrifying design, known as Dictator.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up a Curious Bakugo Tease

My Hero Academia loves to tease fans when it comes to their favorite heroes. Whether we're talking about Shoto or Aizawa, the principal is the same. Netizens are down to theorize about their go-to heroes whenever possible, and a new cliffhanger has fans lookin at Bakugo in a new light.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Reveals Major New Info About Gold Roger

One Piece has never been shy about its love of Gold Roger. The infamous pirate laid the epic foundation for everything Luffy seeks to achieve, and fans have learned a lot about the great Pirate King over the years. Now, it seems like another major detail about Roger has gone live, and it has to do with the weapon he's seldom without.