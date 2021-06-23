Naruto Sets Up Kawaki for a Major Power Boost

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has set the stage for Kawaki to get a major power boost - although it could cost him more than he bargained for! The Boruto manga has left Kawaki at a crossroads after the death of Isshiki Otsutuski, the evil leader of Kara. Kawaki was supposed to be the vessel that Isshiki used for his resurrection, but with Isshiki now gone, Kawaki has been left in a state of limbo, somewhere between being transformed into an Otsutsuki and being back in control of his own free will and destiny. However, that balance of power can be shifted once again, to Kawaki all the power he needs!