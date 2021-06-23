Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

EU envoy urges U.S. to ease travel restrictions; sees time to resolve metals dispute

By Andrea Shalal
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NePXe_0adHxXhR00
1200 pound high grade aluminum blocks await shipment at Century Aluminum Company in Hawesville, Kentucky, U.S. May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat in Washington said the United States should safely ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europeans, calling it a mistake to prevent European business executives from overseeing their U.S. investments.

Stavros Lambrinidis told a virtual trade event on Wednesday that Brussels was working day and night to resolve the issue and he was hopeful an agreement could be reached "very soon."

He said the EU had allowed Americans who were working in Europe and had a valid work visa to enter the EU so that trade and investment could continue, but stricter restrictions were in place for European citizens.

That meant Europeans living in the United States visit their families in Europe, but they are not allowed to return, even if they are vaccinated or quarantined. "That has to end," he told a Washington International Trade Association event.

"We have to be able to kickstart our economies again, together," he said, noting that 60% of foreign investment in the United States came from Europe. "The executives of those companies want to be able to travel to the U.S. to oversee those investments, and today they can't. It's a mistake."

Lambrinidis said he was encouraged by progress made during last week's U.S.-EU summit, and an agreement to suspend tariffs for five years in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies paid to Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N). read more

He said a dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the United States, citing "national security concerns", was more complex, but expressed optimism that the two sides could settle issue before now-suspended EU countermeasures kick in again in December.

"We have now about five and a half months; that's plenty of time to resolve this," he said, "And resolving it means dealing ... with the Chinese overcapacity issue together as allies."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#U S#The European Union#Europeans#Americans#Boeing#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelPublic Radio International PRI

EU lifts travel restrictions for Americans

The European Union has lifted restrictions for nonessential travel from the US. The World’s Lydia Emmanouilidou is in Athens and explains to host Marco Werman what this means for US travelers hoping to make it to Europe this summer.
WorldSKIFT

EU Drops Travel Restrictions on U.S. and 4 More Countries

Considering the U.S.’s aggressive vaccination effort and the desire of many European countries to return to 2019 tourism numbers, expect most of them to open their doors wide as soon as possible. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. The...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

After EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States agreed on Thursday to resolve a long-running trade dispute over aid for planemakers Airbus and Boeing and focus on tackling Chinese subsidies, echoing a five-year tariff truce announced by Washington and Brussels. Together, the matching deals draw a line under...
TravelPosted by
Axios

EU adds U.S. to its safe travel list

EU member states agreed to add the U.S. to its safe travel list during a meeting Wednesday in Brussels, allowing Americans to travel to the bloc for nonessential reasons, reports Reuters. Why it matters: The EU banned nonessential travel from the U.S. last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but...
TravelKenosha News.com

UK plans to ease quarantine rules for travel to US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain said Thursday that it intends to relax pandemic travel restrictions by allowing people who are fully vaccinated to visit a wide range of countries without having to self-isolate on their return. The Department for Transport said it expects to implement the new policy in phases later...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

UK asks EU for more time to resolve Brexit sausage row

The UK has formally requested a further three months to resolve the bitter Brexit row with Brussels over the sale of sausages in Northern Ireland. It comes as the UK announces moves to guarantee voting rights for EU citizens in local elections. The Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has written to...
Traveleturbonews.com

Travel restrictions to ease July 5 for fully vaccinated Canadians

On July 5th at 11:59 pm EDT fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be exempt from hotel quarantine and mandatory 14-day quarantine. Changes fall far short of Government’s own Expert Panel Report. Canada’s major airlines call for a comprehensive re-start plan to re-open borders and end to piecemeal announcements.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

GBTA Urges EU Governments To Lift Travel Restrictions Between Member States

Brussels – The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) – the world’s largest business travel association and worldwide leader in education, research, networking, and advocacy for the industry – is today writing to EU governments calling for strong political impetus, decisive action, and seamless coordination to safely re-open travel across the EU.
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete “reunification” with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts...