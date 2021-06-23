Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Instagram tests placing 'suggested posts' throughout your feed

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than five years after Instagram moved away from a strictly chronological feed, the company may have another more significant change in store for how you view content on its platform. Instagram told it’s starting a test involving a “small number” of people where they’ll see the platform’s “suggested posts” interspersed throughout their feed. In some cases, that means the recommended content Instagram puts in front of you will appear before photos and videos shared by your friends.

www.engadget.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engadget#Positive Feedback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
CharitiesAdWeek

Instagram: How to Add a Fundraiser to Your Post

Instagram allows users to create fundraisers raise money for nonprofits, with 100% of the money raised going directly to those organizations. Our guide will show you how to create a fundraiser on Instagram. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
InternetThrive Global

How to Market Your Business on Instagram

The creation of Instagram revolutionized the art of sharing photos online. In a single month, at least 1.16 billion users are active on the website. Building an influential brand on Instagram requires a lot of hard work and innovation, but can pay off in spades. Here are some essential tips to follow when marketing a business on Instagram.
Internetweandthecolor.com

Instagram Post and Story Templates

Check out this colorful set of Instagram post and story templates for Adobe Photoshop. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Marcel created this bold and colorful set of post and story templates for Instagram and other suitable social media platforms like Pinterest or Facebook. Made in Adobe Photoshop, it comes with 16 design options including 1080 x 1080 px and 1080 x 1920 px formats. All sample texts and images are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Instagram could soon force unwanted content between your friends’ posts

It seems a set of Instagram users were a bit too fond of the ‘Suggested Content’ that the app threw at them. A small portion of users will now be able to get more suggested content on their feed (via The Verge) and even tailor it to their linking. Currently, Instagram decides what content is best for you based on its algorithms. Soon, you’ll be able to select the topics yourself via the settings. While the prospect of better controlling what you see on Instagram is a promising one, there is one major caveat.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time

As if we don't already spend enough time glued to our smartphones, scrolling endlessly through social media, Instagram has hatched a way to force us into spending even more screen time on its addicting app. Usually, as you scroll along, your friends' posts show up one after another on your...
InternetPhotofocus

Instagram starts rolling out posting from web

A feature that I’ve been waiting what seems like decades for has finally hit the web! I haven’t heard much about this, but it’s a pretty big thing in my opinion. From the web interface of www.instagram.com, you can now post your pictures from a computer!. All you’d have to...
Beauty & Fashionstlouisnews.net

7 Tips to get More Likes on your Instagram Posts

Any business in contemporary times requires the boost and support of online media and nothing helps better than Instagram. The moment you shift and/or showcase your business online, you are paving a way to success. To earn success through Instagram, getting a greater number of likes on your post is...
Cell Phonessoyacincau.com

Instagram finally lets you post photos from your desktop

Instagram has usually been more of a mobile-friendly app. But now Instagram is rolling out the feature that lets you post photos on your desktop, too—which is something that a lot of users have been wanting. The company has officially confirmed the move, saying that it’s a test that’s being...
InternetEngadget

Facebook's standalone newsletter platform 'Bulletin' launches today

Facebook has revealed its long-rumored standalone newsletter platform: Bulletin. Mark Zuckerberg announced the new project during a live audio room, saying that the project was a “response to what’s happening in the media ecosystem.”. Bulletin will host a mix of free and paid content. Some articles will be freely available,...
ElectronicsEngadget

Save $70 on this distraction-free portable writing device

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It’s hard to stay focused while writing on your laptop, tablet or phone, and it’s easy to see why. Notifications constantly pop up on your screen, while the internet and games are just a few clicks away. If you’re an avid writer, it would be worthwhile to invest in a device that limits your distractions without obstructing your workflow. That’s where Freewrite Traveler can help.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Cross your fingers, Instagram is widely testing desktop uploads

Since its inception, Instagram has been a mobile-first app. While it has a website where you can look at your feed, watch Stories, and chat with your friends over DMs, you can’t post photos. Well, that’s about to change as the company is rolling out a desktop upload feature to...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Desktop Instagram Posting Currently Being Tested, Confirms Facebook

Facebook has confirmed rumors that it is testing the ability for Instagram users to post to the picture-based social media platform using a web browser on a desktop computer. With its focus on sharing photos taken with a smartphone camera, Facebook-owned Instagram has long been a mobile-centric social network that lacks many of its basic features in its web browser incarnation, including the ability to post.
Cell Phonessuperhits1027.com

Instagram Testing Letting Anyone Share Links in Stories

If you’ve always wanted to include links in your Instagram stories, things may be changing soon. Instagram is testing out letting anyone be able to share links in their stories. Unlike the typical “swipe up” feature that users with over 10 thousand followers have been using, links are being included...
Cell PhonesEngadget

iOS 15 beta hands-on: A surprisingly complete preview

The iOS 15 public beta is live today, which means a larger swath of people can now check out the latest features coming to iPhones later this year. Despite being a beta, it’s surprisingly complete, with most of the coming changes already available. Some of the updates getting the most buzz are the new Focus modes and FaceTime sharing tools, but there are also changes across Messages, Maps, Weather, Safari, Photos and more to check out.
Internetpetapixel.com

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for Photographers

Be it for the best chili recipes or the best photographers, people frequently start their web browsing journey with a Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo search. So, if you’re a photographer and you want those search engines to find your website, you need to optimize it for those search engines. What...
Internetmakeuseof.com

Learn Social Media Marketing Basics With These 5+ Free Online Courses and Guides

Learn the basics of social media marketing for brands, startups, and individuals with these free online courses and guides. A strong social media presence and a clear digital marketing strategy are essential for any brand today, be it a large corporation, a small firm, or an individual. Whether you're just starting or have already conducted a few social media campaigns, marketing is a game where you're a life-long learner. From the best articles to free templates, use these tools to level up your game.
InternetEngadget

Instagram is working on a paid Stories subscription feature

Instagram has confirmed it's working on a new feature called "Exclusive Stories." Since June 21st, images of the Stories offshoot have circulated online after software developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared on Twitter that they had found references to the feature in Instagram's codebase. On Wednesday, the company told TechCrunch the screenshots showcase an internal prototype it's working on behind the scenes. Unfortunately, Instagram didn't reveal any other details about the project, noting it had nothing more to share when Engadget reached out.