Schopp's fantasy rankings: Running backs

By Mike Schopp
Posted by 
WGR550
WGR550
 8 days ago


Contrarian strategies are always worth considering in fantasy football, but to skip over running backs in the first round or two is done at your own peril. Ultimately, you’re likely to need big-time production at running back to win your league.

