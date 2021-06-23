Report: Nets willing to ‘at least listen’ to trade offers for Kyrie Irving

Irving (ankle) will not play in Saturday's Game 7 against Milwaukee, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. Irving is getting treatment on his ankle but still has 'miles to make up' in his rehab, according to coach Steve Nash. This was the likely outcome, so it shouldn't change much in regard to the Nets' plans. James Harden was able to generate a little more offense in Game 6 than he was able to in Game 5, but overall, the offense still struggled. Landry Shamet was the only bench player who saw non-garbage time minutes in Game 6.