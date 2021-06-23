Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Nets willing to ‘at least listen’ to trade offers for Kyrie Irving

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

According to author Matt Sullivan, the Nets are willing to “at least listen” to trade offers for All-Star Kyrie Irving, who has rubbed some in the organization the wrong way.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Matt Sullivan
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Bucks#Kremlin#Gm#Usa Today#Celtics Lab#Covid#Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANY Daily News

Kyrie Irving remains out for Game 7 against Bucks with sprained ankle

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will not play in the Nets’ win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Bucks on Saturday. Irving has been out since spraining his right ankle to an undisclosed degree in the Nets’ Game 4 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee. He left the arena in a walking boot and crutches, according to ESPN, and has not yet returned to action on the floor.
NBAchatsports.com

New book details Kyrie Irving’s plans to leave Celtics, join Kevin Durant with Nets

The basketball world knew something was up when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were caught talking together after the 2019 All-Star Game. With both players set to be free agents after the 2018-19 season, the rumor mill around the two stars joining forces — with Irving breaking his promise to re-sign with the Boston Celtics — blew up.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Would Nets have won Game 7 vs. Bucks with Kyrie Irving?

The Brooklyn Nets’ season ended in disappointing fashion on Saturday night with a 115-111 Game 7 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant did all he could with 48 points, but James Harden could never find an offensive rhythm after returning from his hamstring injury and Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury kept him out yet again. These injuries turned this whole Big Three experiment into a what-if situation.
NBARealGM

Kyrie Irving Ruled Out For Game 7, Could Return If Nets Advance

Kyrie Irving has been ruled for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but he could return should the Brooklyn Nets advance to the next round. Irving suffered a sprained ankle in Game 4 of the series. Steve Nash indicated Irving still has some "miles to make up." "It's not...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash’s honest reaction to Kyrie Irving absence, James Harden injury

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is not losing faith despite the injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The Nets are facing their biggest and most important challenge of the season after the Milwaukee Bucks forced a Game 7 in their second-round series. It’s do-or-die on Saturday for Brooklyn, but they will have to take the fight without Irving who has been ruled out for the contest due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Game 4.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kyrie Irving out for Game 7; Kawhi Leonard not traveling to Phoenix for WCF, per report

As the NBA approaches the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the health of the teams remaining in the field has thus far been the biggest story of the postseason. The flurry of injuries in these playoffs continues a trend that began in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Officially out for Game 7

Irving (ankle) will not play in Saturday's Game 7 against Milwaukee, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. Irving is getting treatment on his ankle but still has 'miles to make up' in his rehab, according to coach Steve Nash. This was the likely outcome, so it shouldn't change much in regard to the Nets' plans. James Harden was able to generate a little more offense in Game 6 than he was able to in Game 5, but overall, the offense still struggled. Landry Shamet was the only bench player who saw non-garbage time minutes in Game 6.
NBAtheScore

Nash expects Kyrie to return to lineup if Nets advance

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash expects Kyrie Irving to return from his ankle sprain later in the playoffs if the team advances past the Milwaukee Bucks. "It is not a season-threatening situation," Nash said, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews. However, the head coach added that Irving has "miles to...
NBA985thesportshub.com

Kyrie Irving book author on Toucher and Rich: Kyrie left Celtics for Nets so he could ‘control a franchise’

Ultimately, Kyrie Irving’s messy departure from the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets was about control. That’s how Matt Sullivan, author of the new book Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets’ Superstars of Tomorrow, explained it in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Friday. The book chronicles, in part, the process that Irving and Kevin Durant went through to orchestrate their decisions to sign with the Nets. It started years before it was known that Irving intended to leave Boston, and even before the infamous viral video of Irving and Durant’s All-Star Game conversation came out.
NBAchatsports.com

Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Kyrie Irving And The Nets Bow Out In Game 7

When Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors, that team looked older and was clearly going to have some issues. His new team, the Nets, was built with championships in mind. Durant has been superb in the playoffs this year, and even more so when you consider how hard it is to recover from an Achilles injury.
NBABleacher Report

Report: Celtics Saw Lack of Reaction to Kyrie Irving Stomping Logo as a 'Red Flag'

Some within the Boston Celtics organization were reportedly alarmed by the lack of reaction to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving stomping on the team's logo this season. According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, a source said the Celtics players' flippant response to Irving's logo stomp came across as a "red flag they did not exhibit the same sense of pride in the organization that has been the Celtics' calling card in years past."