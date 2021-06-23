Report: Nets willing to ‘at least listen’ to trade offers for Kyrie Irving

Ultimately, Kyrie Irving’s messy departure from the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets was about control. That’s how Matt Sullivan, author of the new book Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets’ Superstars of Tomorrow, explained it in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Friday. The book chronicles, in part, the process that Irving and Kevin Durant went through to orchestrate their decisions to sign with the Nets. It started years before it was known that Irving intended to leave Boston, and even before the infamous viral video of Irving and Durant’s All-Star Game conversation came out.