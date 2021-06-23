Ariana Grande got carded by Wolfgang Puck because he assumed she was too young

While celebrating her 28th birthday over the weekend, Ariana Grande shared a sweet, intimate moment with boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, and posted the video to Instagram. Ariana Grande turned 28 years old on June 26, and of course, her hubby, Dalton Gomez, was by her side to celebrate. On June 27, Ariana shared a short clip to her Instagram Story of herself and Datlon kissing. In the video, she has one arm wrapped around his neck as she turns around to lean in for a smooch, while Dalton is playing with a slinky in the background. Ariana has mostly kept her relationship with Dalton off of social media, so this was a rare showing of PDA for the pair.