The Jurassic Quest drive-thru is now open!
Jurassic Quest drive-thru is back open and it will begin operating every Wednesday through Sunday up until July 4. A new audio tour will be debuted this weekend.
The Jurassic Quest is the biggest dino event in the nation with more than 70 life-sized dinosaurs on display.
Visitors will have the chance to choose from three audios for their drive-thru experiences and tickets must be purchased online prior to arriving.
The drive-thru will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Dr in the Village of Clarkston.
Tickets cost $49 per car with an up charge to $80 for vehicles with more than eight passengers.
Opening Weekend Hours:
- Friday 11am-8pm
- Saturday 9am-9pm
- Sunday 9am-8pm
CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Regular Hours:
- Wednesday 1pm-8pm
- Thursday 9am-8pm
- Friday 9am-8pm
- Saturday 9am-9pm
- Sunday 9am-5pm (July 4th)