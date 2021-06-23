Cancel
Lifestyle

The Jurassic Quest drive-thru is now open!

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
Jurassic Quest drive-thru is back open and it will begin operating every Wednesday through Sunday up until July 4. A new audio tour will be debuted this weekend.

The Jurassic Quest is the biggest dino event in the nation with more than 70 life-sized dinosaurs on display.

Visitors will have the chance to choose from three audios for their drive-thru experiences and tickets must be purchased online prior to arriving.

The drive-thru will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Dr in the Village of Clarkston.

Tickets cost $49 per car with an up charge to $80 for vehicles with more than eight passengers.

Opening Weekend Hours:

  • Friday 11am-8pm
  • Saturday 9am-9pm
  • Sunday 9am-8pm

CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Regular Hours:

  • Wednesday 1pm-8pm
  • Thursday 9am-8pm
  • Friday 9am-8pm
  • Saturday 9am-9pm
  • Sunday 9am-5pm (July 4th)

