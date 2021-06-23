Molalla swim team hits the pool ... finally

A short, strange season hampered the Indians swim squad, but an invite from Silverton offered some fun

In what head coach Melissa Georgesen described as "an interesting season," the Molalla swim team got very little opportunity to compete this year – eventually getting into a dual meet with Silverton on June 12.

"We struggled to host a home swim meet for several weeks due to limitations by the Oregon Health Authority and swim meet personnel leaving," Georgeson said. "Silverton, our neighbor to the south, invited the team down for a dual meet."

And while who won or lost wasn't the point, Georgesen finally got her squad in the pool for some real competition.

"If one looks at just points, Silverton was the winner of the dual meet," Georgesen said. "Their swim team was at least double Molalla's, but all the kids who swam did amazing. Neither coach was worried about who won, just that their kids were having a good time in the pool in this unprecedented season."

Still, Molalla swimmers had some good performances.

Junior Jordan Cowan had a good day, winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 17.01 seconds, as well as claiming the 100 butterfly in 58.95. Coming in behind Cowan in the 200 IM was freshman Kurtis Wagner, placing second in 2:26.62. Wagner also went on to place second in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.52).

Wagner and Cowan were joined by Aidan Barnett and Dylan Hadden on the 200 medley relay which won in a time of 2:02.91. That same relay went on to place second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.16).

Barnett competed in the 500 freestyle, placing second in a time of 7:05.00, and also swam the 100 breaststroke and finished fourth with a time of 1:28.10. Hadden swam in the 100 backstroke, placing third with a time of 1:23.19. Hadden also nabbed third in the 50 free in 30.54.

"I am so pleased with the progress the boys have made in these short weeks," Georgesen said. "To come out at the end of the school year and jump in feet first to a short, crash course swim season is awesome. I am so proud of my team."

On the girls side, freshman Marie Mason led the girls team with two first place finishes – winning the 200 IM in 2:22.02 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.39.

Fellow frosh Kayden Harris placed third in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:52.46.

"Kayden has been swimming at the Molalla Aquatic Center since she was three," Georgesen said. "She is a perfect example of our kids getting to grow up in the pool and become a member of the high school team."

Harris also went on to swim in the 500 freestyle, placing fourth with a time of 7:47.30.

"I was so pleased Kayden swam the 500 in her first meet," said Gerogesen. "That is a really tough thing to do as a freshman and she killed it. To swim that in under eight minutes is awesome. I cannot wait to see what Kayden does in the next three years on our team."

Junior Olivia Edge swam in the 50 free and finished fourth in 35.41 and got another fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:52.13.

"All in all, the swimmers had a great day at Silverton," said the coach.

