There are so many car insurance policies and levels of coverage out there that it can get pretty confusing. In fact, sometimes it’s easier to just settle with one or two quotes to get it over with, as car insurance is a requirement in almost every state in order to register your vehicle. But, like emergency roadside assistance, you don’t really need car insurance on a daily basis — but when you do, you want to know that you’re going to have something reliable. This couldn’t be any more true for more expensive exotic cars and collector cars, and that’s part of the reason why collector car insurance is well worth looking into.