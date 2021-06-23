Cancel
Cancer

Less Cancer Among HF Patients Taking Statins, Registry Shows

By Michael O'Riordan
tctmd.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with heart failure (HF) on statin therapy have a lower risk of developing cancer as well as a lower risk of cancer-related mortality when compared with those not taking statins, according to a new study. That benefit was tied to the duration of statin treatment, with the reductions evident only in those treated with statins for 4 years or more.

