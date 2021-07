Turns out, when consumers get used to ordering restaurant meals to be delivered straight to their door without ever having to put on their outdoor pants, they are not so quick to give up that on-demand convenience. The majority of United States adults are now fully vaccinated, and many of those who are not were never terribly concerned about coronavirus contagion in the first place. Yet, even as consumers grow comfortable returning to restaurants and as lifting local regulations allow dining rooms to reopen at full capacity, digital sales are remaining strong for most restaurants.