The Washington County Board of Health continued discussion on the future of the public health department’s location during their June meeting. Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski stated that she will continue placing a “building update” discussion item on their agenda as Federation Bank, from whom they currently rent their office space, has announced their planned relocation to the former US Bank building in Washington in 2022, “I do just want to make sure that the board is aware, everything that we have done has taken a lot longer than we’ve anticipated and a year will go by really quickly. And I don’t know if they will put this building on the market or what their process will be, but I don’t think we can sit on this.”