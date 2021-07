CANTON, Mass. & CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Phase Elevator, a leading independent elevator and escalator services provider, today announced that it has merged with West Virginia Elevator, the largest independent elevator services provider in West Virginia. This news follows 3Phase’s announcement earlier this month that it had received an investment from Berkshire Partners to expand nationally through acquisitions and partnerships. The strategic combination with West Virginia Elevator is the first step in 3Phase’s plan to expand toward the Midwest from its current footprint in the eastern United States.