Each drug formulary has the evidence to support why a medication is included or excluded from a health plan and explaining that to the patient is difficult. The Institute of Medicine (IOM) defines utilization management (UM) as “a set of techniques used by or on behalf of purchasers of health care benefits to manage health care costs by influencing patient care decision-making through case-by-case assessments of the appropriateness of care prior to its provision." These techniques are premised on evidence-based medicine that promotes the most clinically appropriate and cost-effective utilization.