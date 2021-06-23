Cancel
Utah Booze News podcast: The Chairman of the Board

By Ben Winslow
 8 days ago
After eight years, John Nielsen is stepping down as chairman of the powerful Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. On the latest episode of "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast" produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune , Nielsen reflects on his tenure and has plenty to say about the legislature, public safety, and consumer demand in Utah.

We also recap the latest DABC commission where axe throwing and alcohol returns, and whether popular hard seltzers fit under Utah's very strict legal definition of "beer."

