America's drug rebate system is broken

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oYmN_0adHw3RV00
© Getty Images

Rebates and discounts are generally viewed as important competitive tools that lower prices for consumers, and rightly so. But consumers should beware when discounts create competitive restrictions that reduces their choices and increases their costs. Such is the case when dominant drug manufacturers use rebates to keep lower-priced drugs off the market – practices referred to as “rebate walls” or “rebate traps.” Fortunately, the Federal Trade Commission in a recent report to Congress suggests its poised to shine a spotlight on these anti-competitive tactics.

Rebate walls come in many forms. A typical rebate wall occurs when manufacturers of blockbuster drugs tie their rebates to volume targets, and even stipulate retaliatory measures to claw back rebates if competitor drugs are allowed onto the insurers’ formulary (the list of medicines approved for coverage). A blockbuster drug generates billions in sales, which in turn generates enormous rebate revenues for insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), organizations that manage insurer formularies. The potential loss of these revenues encourages PBMs and insurers to prefer the blockbuster drug to competitors. These lower-cost competitors are, effectively, blocked from entering the market and can’t compete.

The evidence demonstrates that the rebates are pocketed by the middlemen and are not reducing consumer costs — in many instances, consumer costs are actually higher. These anti-competitive contracting practices are an important reason why drug list prices are rising — and why many insured patients don’t see savings from rebates.

Rebate walls can also harm patients’ health. One of the most common and pernicious rebate wall tactics is to require that patients “fail first” on a blockbuster drug before insurers will cover an alternative medicine. What this means is if your doctor prescribes a certain medicine to treat your condition, you may have to take another medicine for 90 days and prove that it didn’t work before your insurance plan will cover the medicine your doctor prescribed. Delaying appropriate treatment like this can create long-term problems for patients, especially people struggling with degenerative or progressive diseases.

In its report to Congress, the FTC highlighted precedents where the agency has challenged discounting practices that actually suppressed competition. Based on these precedents, the agency could issue a rule that limits rebates offered by blockbuster drugs that can treat a range of disease to a single indication. However, the scope for FTC rulemaking is limited.

FTC’s report should land as a national wake-up call. Our broken drug rebate system isn’t making Americans healthier —only poorer. Ending rebate walls is a first step towards fixing it.

Wayne Winegarden, Ph.D., is a senior fellow in business and economics with the Pacific Research Institute, director of the Center for Medical Economics and Innovation at PRI, and the principal of Capitol Economic Advisors.

