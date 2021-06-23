Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

From 'Werewolves Within' to 'Mythic Quest,' Ubisoft Is Making a Unique Play in Film and TV

NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” which pulled in $433 million globally in 2019, to “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which grossed $319.7 million worldwide last year before the pandemic shut down theaters, the message is clear: Gamers and nongamers alike are looking to explore their favorite video game characters and narratives in different mediums.

www.newstimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Silverstein
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Adi Shankar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werewolves Within#Film#Hbo#Sony Interactive#Hbo#Ip#Division#Wall Street Journal#Ubisoft Film Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Anime
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Werewolves Within’ Review: An Agile Horror-Comedy with a Sharp Bite Into Current Affairs

“Trespass and die,” reads an unneighborly sign glimpsed early in Josh Ruben’s agile, niftily directed whodunit “Werewolves Within.” While the placard specifically refers to some local’s private property, one could safely apply the warning to the whole snow-clad Vermont village that surrounds it. Welcome to Beaverfield, a sleepy town chock-full of secrets, lies and ideological disparities you should only enter at your own peril. But know that it’s a risk well worth taking, especially if Rian Johnson’s delectable caper “Knives Out” has recently scratched your itch for cozily inviting, steadily funny murder mysteries where the identity of the killer is anyone’s guess until the end.
Video GamesGizmodo

Werewolves Within's Quirky Characters Make It a Howling Good Time

The set-up for Werewolves Within is familiar: a newcomer to a small town realizes there’s something very strange about his new neighbors and surroundings. But the horror-comedy—directed by Josh Ruben, written by Mishna Wolff, and based on the Ubisoft VR game—leans into the “comedy” side of that genre designation, painting its characters with broad but funny strokes and styling its story more like an old-school murder mystery than a creature feature.
Video Gamesthefilmstage.com

Werewolves Within Review: Witty Videogame Adaptation Brings Satirical Chaos and Carnage

If not for a Ubisoft logo revealing the game company as a producer of Werewolves Within, I would be wondering what the point of buying licensing rights was since this adaptation isn’t even set in medieval times. I’m not sure there’s more that sets it apart from other variations on Mafia (the deduction party game created in 1986 by Dimitry Davidoff before getting a fresh spin as Werewolf by Andrew Plotkin in 1997 and more recently appropriated into the online sensation Among Us) since I’ve never played the VR title, but it appears anyone could just write a murder mystery populated by over-the-top paranoids without worrying about already existing IP. I guess if you already own that IP anyway, though, why not utilize it for cross-media synergy?
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Mythic Quest Understands the Art of Creation as a Collaborative Process

The creative process is both an enticing curiosity and notoriously difficult to depict on screen. This is what makes Mythic Quest so fascinating. On the surface, Mythic Quest is a formulaic workplace sitcom. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in association with Ubisoft, the show is set inside the offices of the eponymous company as the staff work on a massively multiplayer online game. It’s superficially similar to classics of the workplace sitcom genre, from M*A*S*H to Cheers to The Office to Parks and Recreation.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Mythic Quest is Taking Big Risks in Season 2 | ATX Television Festival

Mythic Quest really raised the bar on Season 2 by pairing different characters together, exploring new interoffice dynamics. It’s been one of the highlights of the season. Mixing up the pairings was one of the topics of conversation during a pre-recorded panel with the Mythic Quest cast and creatives presented by ATX Television Festival Season 10.
Moviesnbcpalmsprings.com

Interview: “Werewolves Within” Cast on New IFC Films Horror Comedy

Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, and Harvey Guillen star in the new so funny it’s scary “Werewolves Within” from director Josh Ruben. Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films:. A proposed gas pipeline has created divisions within the small town of Beaverfield. When a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Werewolves Within is a hilarious take on the whodunnit genre

Werewolves Within should appease anyone who is a fan of Knives Out or other similar whodunnit films. While billed as a horror-comedy, the Josh Ruben-directed film based on the Ubisoft VR game of the same name is more of a comedy than it is horror. Werewolves Within puts its own spin on the classic cabin-in-the-woods story mixed with a murder mystery straight from a classic game of Clue.
Video Gamesspoilertv.com

Mythic Quest - Juice Box - Review: Rainbow Connections

Poppy and Ian’s growing feud comes to a surprisingly vulnerable head this week on Mythic Quest. Read on for my review of “Juice Box”:. It’s come time for Poppy and Ian to Ian to present their individual parts of the expansion project to the “MQ” board. Ian, for his part, presents his half of the expansion, displaying a game trailer for a game I would actually want to play (unlike, I’m sorry to say, the unoriginal Fortnite/Minecraft clone we saw in the first season). His presentation receives plenty of positive feedback, but is quickly outshined by Poppy’s presentation. Poppy’s expansion is genuinely new and exciting, with a feature where if players build something, it exists in the game’s servers for everyone, everywhere. However, as she soaks in the applause for her hard work, Poppy’s demo of the game glitches out, crashing all the office’s servers and bestowing upon Poppy the dreaded “blue screen of death.”
Video GamesComicBook

Werewolves Within Star Harvey Guillen on Crafting His Character and the Film's Impressive Ensemble

The upcoming murder-mystery film Werewolves Within, based on the Ubisoft game of the same name, explores what happens when a group of townspeople and their paranoia gets the best of them when a series of violent crimes starts to unfold, leading them all to start turning on each other to figure out who could be responsible for the murders. As the title implies, some think that a werewolf is responsible, resulting in a hilarious experience in which each of the distinctly different characters comes to their own conclusions. Star Harvey Guillén recently shared his excitement about developing his character and the hilarious ensemble he shared the screen with. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and Digital Rental and VOD on July 2nd.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Werewolves Within Star Harvey Guillén on Whodunit Film and Improv

It's not every day when you get such a dynamic comedy land on your doorstep, which is what happened to star Harvey Guillén when he got cast in Josh Ruben's Werewolves Within. Based on the Ubisoft video game of the same name, the film follows a group of townsfolk terrorized by werewolves on a twist on the whodunnit genre. I spoke with the star about working with Ruben, acclimating to the remote nature of cabin life, and the opportunity to use improv in the film.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Werewolves Within?

Inspired by the virtual-reality game of the same name, ‘Werewolves Within’ is a horror-comedy movie that revolves around Finn, a forest ranger who arrives in a small town on a mission to uncover a murder mystery that has terrified the residents. With a talented cast comprising Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, and George Basil, the whodunnit manages to make its viewers laugh while keeping them guessing the next twist to the very end. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!
Video GamesCollider

Why 'Mythic Quest' Is So Much More Than a Workplace Comedy About Video Games

There is something very special about Mythic Quest, and it's partly rooted in something very ordinary: The way we pre-judge things. The Apple TV+ comedy, which debuts its Season 2 finale on Friday, June 25, is exceptionally easy to describe — a workplace comedy set in the video game industry, created by some of the folks behind the long-running raucous FX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and co-produced by well-known gaming company Ubisoft.
Video GamesVillage Voice

‘Werewolves Within’ Kills Good Humor with Cliché

At first blush, you shouldn’t care that the new comedy-horror indie Werewolves Within is based on a VR video game, and is produced by the French gaming company Ubisoft. The film freely launches into a precision-timed farce mode, in which a guileless replacement Forest Service ranger (Sam Richardson) arrives in an intensely conflicted but super-cute Vermont town, which has been simultaneously invaded by a fracking company, a subpopulation of wealthy urban forever-tourists, and, apparently, a lycanthrope.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

6 Siege shooter board game from Ubisoft and Mythic

Ubisoft has partnered with Mythic Games to create a unique 1-on-1 shooter based tactical board game inspired by Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege by Ubisoft video game. The asymmetrical and tactical game lets you control agents from different taskforces to avert a global crisis. The Kickstarter campaign has nine days remaining and has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 4,000 backer.
Video Gamesdailydead.com

Interview: WEREWOLVES WITHIN Screenwriter Mishna Wolff on Her Experiences Bringing the Ubisoft Game to Life for the Big Screen

Arriving in theaters this weekend courtesy of IFC Films is Werewolves Within, the feature film adaptation of the Ubisoft game, which was written by Mishna Wolff (the most perfect last name for this project ever) and directed by Josh Ruben. A horror comedy whodunnit centered around a werewolf that’s terrorizing the picturesque mountain town of Beaverfield, Werewolves Within stars Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Wayne Duvall, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Why Rob McElhenney Takes Mythic Quest So Personally

Rob McElhenney has already made some serious Hollywood history. Last year, the first show he ever created—It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia—was renewed for a 15th season, making it the longest-running live action TV show in history. Part of the secret of Sunny’s longevity, McElhenney likes to point out, is that despite the show’s ambitious swings, its core characters of old friends stubbornly refuse to change. That is, except for McElhenney’s character, Mac, who underwent a physical transformation in season seven and then, in season 13, performed an elaborate dance routine as a way of coming out to his father. McElhenney went through grueling physical regimens to pull off both.