Porter Moser, Oklahoma Get Auburn in This Season's Big 12/SEC Challenge

By John E. Hoover
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMDM6_0adHvogU00

Porter Moser has his SEC opponent lined up.

Oklahoma and its first-year coach will play Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 29, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The leagues announced the pairings in a press release on Wednesday.

The Sooners have won seven straight overall games over SEC schools, including victories last season against No. 9 Alabama (66-61 in Norman) and Missouri (72-68 in the NCAA Tournament first round in Indianapolis).

The Sooners are 2-1 all-time versus Auburn, with a 78-70 victory in the Big Sun Classic in St. Petersburg, FL, during the 1978-79 season, and a 107-87 victory in the 1988 NCAA Tournament second round in Atlanta. Auburn beat OU 74-70 during the 2016-17 season at the Birthday of Basketball event in Uncasville, CT.

Oklahoma has the second-most wins of any Big 12 school in the annual showcase. The Sooners are 6-2 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with wins over Alabama, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

  • Baylor at Alabama
  • Missouri at Iowa State
  • Kentucky at Kansas
  • Kansas State at Ole Miss
  • Oklahoma at Auburn
  • Oklahoma State at Florida
  • LSU at TCU
  • Tennessee at Texas
  • Mississippi State at Texas Tech
  • West Virginia at Arkansas

(all games played Jan. 29)

The Big 12 is 4-2-2 against the SEC, with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019 and ties in 2017 and 2020.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. TV and tip times will be announced later.

The Sooners went 16-11 last season and finished 9-8 in Big 12 play. Lon Kruger’s final team before stepping into retirement advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn went 13-14 overall and 7-11 in the SEC last year under head coach Bruce Pearl.

OU is now guided by head coach Porter Moser, who came to Oklahoma Loyola Chicago after NCAA Tournament runs to the 2018 Final Four and the 2021 Sweet Sixteen.

Oklahoma said its press release that the rest of the 2021-22 schedule will be announced soon.

