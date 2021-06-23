OPINION: Schopp's fantasy rankings: Running backs

You may be fortunate enough to nab safe options like Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, and Ezekiel Elliott to start your draft. But at some point, every fantasy manager is faced with the difficult choice of considering players whose risk equals their upside. The decisions that you make during your draft will heavily determine whether you hoist the trophy in January or hang your head in shame after missing the playoffs. As such, it would be best to think twice about taking the athletes our featured analysts are looking to pass on at their current expert consensus ranking and pay attention to who they want to roster instead.