I Won’t Rest Until My Summer Wardrobe Is Overflowing With Halter Tops

I’m not sure about you, but for me, somehow, summer dresses are even more fun this season. Of course, it could be the fact that we were allowed to leave our houses last summer, but either way, I’m excited about them. With vibrant patterns and new, cool silhouettes, I just want nearly every single one I see. I mean, I don’t think you can ever have too many summer dresses, right? Thankfully for my wallet, Target’s Summer Sale means serious discounts on dresses, so I can restock my collection with much less guilt.