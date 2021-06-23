Cancel
Illinois State

Naperville Gardener – June’s book of the month… ‘Butterflies of Illinois: A Field Guide’

By Marilyn Krueger
positivelynaperville.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here and so are the butterflies! Our pick this month is ‘Butterflies of Illinois: A Field Guide’ by Michael R. Jeffords, Susan L. Post and James R. Wiker. This book will help us identify the butterflies that come to our gardens. On the first two pages is an “Identification Quick Guide,” with over 100 photos of butterflies and the page number where we can find more information about each one. The book is written as user-friendly as possible, enabling those of us with little or no knowledge of butterflies to identify any butterfly that calls Illinois home, even it’s just a vacation home.

www.positivelynaperville.com
