State Capitol building gets new mask guidelines despite CA's reopening

By Edie Frederick
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Despite the recent reopening of the economy that lifted statewide COVID-19 restrictions, the California State Capitol released new guidelines regarding masks on Tuesday. California lawmakers, legislative staff and public visitors will still be required to wear face coverings in certain areas of the Capitol, regardless of vaccination status. The guidelines were sent out in an internal memo to members and employees on June 22.

