Crash Data Acquisition Network (CDAN) Operations and Maintenance Services

Subject: Crash Data Acquisition Network (CDAN) Operations and Maintenance Services. The principal objective of this IT Contract is to support the continuous operation, maintenance, and enhancement of the applications, system architecture and automated data processing capabilities of the NCSA the Crash Data Acquisition Network (CDAN) Information Technology (IT) Investment, including all Investigative-based and Records-based Studies operating within it. The work includes general support to maintain the platform as well as platform changes, enhancements and modifications to meet the annual requirements for both data and operational needs. The active CDAN Studies share and use common resources of infrastructure, architecture and business applications as described in detail within the following subsections. The Contractor shall be responsible for technology-related operations activities for all of the investment components, including primary data collection applications, utility and support applications, user applications, central operations and data processing, analytical data applications, and timely publication of the analysis data files as these systems transition from CDAN pilot status into full operation beginning in January, 2016. In order to ensure consistency during the transition to the new CDAN systems, including the associated CDAN components necessary to support data collection, the legacy systems which they are replacing are scheduled to continue parallel operations through the end of calendar year 2016. The Contractor will participate in knowledge transfer and necessary operational modifications (as negotiated between the Contractor and NHTSA) during this year of parallel operations. At the end of calendar year 2016, the product of DataMod is scheduled to be fully operational and the legacy programs will be fully consolidated. The FARS data collection applications are transaction processing routines that serve the data collection staff in each of the 50 States, the.

