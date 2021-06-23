Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Grenadian Reggae Artist A#keem On A Mission To Affect Positive Change Through Music

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrenadian musician A#keem has dedicated his musical talent to the socially conscious and inspiring music that he proudly authors. The 32-year-old surveyor’s assistant uses his music to not only entertain his listeners but to spread a message of love, social justice and mental upliftment. The songwriter, whose real name is...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Keem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae#Hobbies#Grenadian Reggae Artist#Ione Productions#Airplay#Jamaican#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
KIXS FM 108

10 Artists Who Are Long Overdue for New Music

Fans of these 10 country artists are simply starved for new music. Which artist are you hoping will end their drought soon?. The No. 1 artist on this list is still very relevant, but she has waited more than 15 years to put out a new album. Find the full list ranked from shortest to longest, with a set of expectations for each.
Photographyazpbs.org

Icon: Music Through the Lens

Featuring in-depth and often irreverent interviews with the world’s best-known music photographers, musicians, gallerists, music journalists and social commentators, Icon: Music Through the Lens is an eye-opening, six-part, thrill ride through the amazing world of music photography. Episode 1 | On Camera. What defines an iconic image? This question provides...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Reggae Artist Madi Simmons Sings About Love And All The Conspiracies Surrounding It

Madi Simmons is a reggae artist from the United States. He is mainly known for playing drums and having a strong vocal delivery. Madi has got a wide musical range and has the ability to send your mind to a nostalgic place. His key musical influences are Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, John Bonham, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh among others.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MYLES KENNEDY: 'A Lot Has Changed Since I Was A Young Man Trying To Make His Way Through The Music Industry'

In a new interview with the "Alive & Loud" video podcast, ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy was asked what advice he would give to a new band looking to make it in the music industry today. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hmm… Well, that's a good question. A lot has changed since I was a young man trying to make his way through the music industry. But with social media now and with your ability to get to potential fans, you don't have to go through the gatekeeper like it used to be. It used to be you've gotta get signed, you have to have a label get behind you. Now, if you develop something that is legit and people connect to it, the algorithm is gonna help get that out there.
MusicPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Artist Chris Crain Stopped Through to Talk New Music and More

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of meeting a hot new R&B star who many locally have not heard about. His name is Chris Crain, and he has worked with many. Whether as an artist, writer, or producer, when I tell you this guy has talent, take my word for it. He has traveled and lived in various places and currently resides in Milwaukee, where he has his own mad music lab to produce mass hits for this year and many to come.
Musicblackchronicle.com

Black Music Month: 7 New Artists Shaping The Future Of Black Music

June was spent here at BAW headquarters celebrating Black Music Month, and on the last day we figured the best way to cap things off would be to look forward at the future hitmakers. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Every year...
Musicaudacy.com

Peloton Music Festival features KLUV artists

Peloton is hosting the All for One: Music Festival Thursday through Saturday. The virtual concert features a stellar lineup, including tons of KLUV artists. For the next three days, you can see acts like Depeche Mode, Tina Turner, Gwen Stefani and many other A-listers from the comfort of your own bike.
MusicNPR

Message Music: 3 Artists Who Performed With 'Pride'

Artist and educator Michael Mwenso returns for another installment of Message Music, a series in which we explore the deeper meaning of music that matters to us. In honor of Pride month, Mwenso chose the music of three artists who expressed their individuality, gender and sexual identities with freedom. "They had no fear to be who they were, to dress how they wanted to be, to express themselves," he says.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

New Songs from Seductive Crossover Reggae Artist Vana Liya

Guyanese-American singer Vana Liya has a new single titled “Round n Round” featuring iconic American reggae rock artist Pepper. Vana Liya performs a captivating mix of reggae and pop. Thematically, “Round n Round” relates that mystifying mix of loneliness and wanderlust familiar to the timeless wayfaring traveler and the roving artists who stray far from home to follow their muse across the globe.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Spotify is Working with Queer Artists in New Orleans Through Art, Music, and Partnership To Claim Space

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of Spotify’s CLAIM YOUR SPACE Pride campaign series, Spotify is working with local queer artists in New Orleans – where the queer community has been instrumental to the music scene – to claim their physical space through a permanent mural launching for Pride. When we say, CLAIM YOUR SPACE, we mean: Be seen. Be heard. Make noise. Make your presence known —boldly, disregarding barriers and boundaries, without apology, without permission. This Pride, and every Pride.
Musicearmilk.com

The FADER Uncovered podcast details music history while it writes a little of its own

Nowadays it seems like everyone and their mother has their own podcast. However, the FADER Uncovered isn't your mom's podcast. Boasting the in-depth, encyclopedic music knowledge of its host, legendary producer Mark Ronson, FADER Uncovered is a long look at the careers of established superstars and legends-in-the-making. Able to rattle off a seemingly never-ending treasure trove of fascinating and deeply humanizing stories with some of music's biggest names (David Byrne, Erykah Badu, Tame Impala), Ronson is a true music nerd's nerd and the driving force behind what is hands down the most in-depth music podcast this year.
Harmony, PAcranberryeagle.com

Music to ring through Harmony

Music will fill the historic borough this summer as the Harmony Summer Concert Series starts with a bang on Thursday. The Good Guys will kick off the free concerts in Harmony Square at 8 p.m. Thursday. After that performance, fireworks will ring in the kickoff to the Independence Day weekend.
Shelburne, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Matthew Mercury Are Going Through Changes

Live music is back! The shows are coming thick and fast and tickets are flying off of the proverbial shelves. I don't know about you, but I've booked so many shows on my calendar I'm starting to have conflicts. Higher Ground alone is dropping bomb after bomb every week. Spoon? Holy crap. St. Vincent? Parquet Courts? Are you kidding me? Courtney f-ing Barnett is coming?
MusicThe Guardian

Grime artist Saskilla criticises music industry for a lack of change

A leading grime artist and presenter has condemned the lack of meaningful change in the music industry since last summer’s anti-racist protests, and criticised record labels for benefiting from black stars but still failing to invest in and retain black talent behind the scenes. There was a surge of anger...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Star

David Guetta is a dabbling artist who has released five studio albums featuring original music. He also fronts his own dance music act, aptly named “DAVE TEXAS”, which debuted in the United States in 1998. The band’s debut album, “Come As You Are” was certified gold by the American Recordings Association. In addition to his solo work, Guetta has also contributed to and produced tracks for artists such as Diplo, Chiddy Caution and Sky – the popular UK DJ/production act. What else does David have up his sleeve?
Musicchartattack.com

Are Virtual Music Performances a Sustainable Venture for Artists and Fans?

Musicians are now turning to live streaming so that they can use high-tech methods so that they can host performances. Virtual performances are a fantastic way for musicians to stream their shows to audiences across the world, without having to leave the room. This is giving fans the chance to partake in the live experience, for a small ticket fee. Some bands are even live streaming for free. Are they virtual music performances good for both the artist and the fans?
MoviesL.A. Weekly

Summer of Soul Captures a Heavy yet Magical Musical Moment in Time

Unearthed by none other than The Roots ubiquitous drummer Ahmir Questlove Thompson (who serves as director) the concert-based movie celebrates the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a seemingly forgotten gathering that took place over six weekends in Mount Morris Park, New York. Packed with mind blowing performances from legends including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Staple Singers, The 5th Dimension, Sly & the Family Stone and more, it’s a line-up that could hold its own against any music festival today.
Musicwfpk.org

Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz: “All of our songs have to hold an essential truth.”

Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz catches up with Kyle Meredith to dive into the band’s return to new music with the Butter Miracle Suite One. The frontman discusses the idea to write what is essentially a small rock opera and his being burnt out on the music business prior to this newfound inspiration, as well as channeling The Who, the importance of music in his life, and how dissociative disorder directs his writing. Duritz also tells us what it was like hearing so many artists from the 2000’s emo scene naming him as a prime influence, and the struggle to release a deluxe edition of Recovering the Satellites due to the label losing and misplacing files along with the Universal Records fire that potentially destroyed much of what was left.
Musicmoneyweek.com

Artists demand a fair share of the music industry pie

Shareholders in the media conglomerate Vivendi have approved plans to spin off Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest record label, as a standalone business and list it on the Amsterdam stock exchange in September. Universal accounts for around a 30% slice of the global recorded music market, and its catalogue includes more than three million songs from many of the leading artists of every era, from The Beatles and Queen to Adele, Taylor Swift and Drake. Recently, the label has been making headlines in the financial pages as bidders jostled to build up stakes, including the Chinese giant Tencent (which owns 20%), and rival US hedge-fund billionaires Daniel Loeb and Bill Ackman. The latter’s special-purpose acquisition company (Spac) has just bought 10% of Universal for $4.2bn. That values Vivendi at $42bn and suggests that Vivendi was wise to turn down an acquisition offer of $8.5bn from SoftBank in 2013. The scramble for a slice of Universal also reflects the music industry’s changing fortunes.
MusicAlternative Press

8 artists who shine on TV screens and music venue stages

Whether your favorite artist jumped from the stage to the screen or starred in a film and then picked up a microphone, these essential actors proved that they are just as talented in front of the camera as they are in front of an audience. Check out our favorites below.