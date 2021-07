Senate Bill 28, Spend more on auto crash rehab facilities: Passed 33 to 0 in the Senate. To appropriate $25 million for grants to certain rehab clinics said to be aggrieved by fee caps in the 2019 auto insurance reform law. This law eliminated a requirement for all policies to include unlimited lifetime medical and personal care benefits for crash victims, which was said to generate of fraud and abuse, and was cited as a major reason for the state’s very high insurance costs.