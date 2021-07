The advent of electronic dance music labels has given rise to a whole new scene and changed the electronic dance music industry forever. For quite some time electronic dance music labels have been popping up left, right and centre. And it’s only gotten better! The emergence of labels and sites has brought about a whole new audience. As producers and DJ’s are looking to branch out and create their own names in the industry are becoming more aggressive, the quality of music being put out by these labels is getting better.