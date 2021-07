To assist families that are eligible for the advance child tax credit but normally aren't required by the IRS to file an income tax return, the tax agency this week opened a portal to help them receive payments this year. This new portal for nonfilers is the first of at least three online tools from the IRS that will let parents update the IRS with new information, such as marital status, income changes and number of kids. The online tools will also let you opt out of the monthly child tax credit payments and instead receive the full amount of the credit when you file your tax return in 2022, if that's what you prefer.