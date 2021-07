After a full year of evaluating the best young basketball prospects in the world, the order for the 2021 NBA Draft is about to be determined. The draft lottery will be held on June 22 to decide where the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will be picking in this year’s draft. The big prize for the lucky team that lands the No. 1 overall pick is Cade Cunningham, a 6’8 ball handling wing out of Oklahoma State who became one of the best players in college basketball as a freshman.