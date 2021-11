YORK – Rodney G. Will, 56, of Bradshaw has appeared for arraignment in York County District Court where he pleaded not guilty to nine counts of felony perjury. According to court documents, Will was questioned during a preliminary hearing in York County Court back on June 17. During his testimony during that preliminary hearing, he was asked about the details of deputies being at his residence.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO