Tennessee State

Two Tennessee men accused of hunting violations

By JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com
Bowling Green Daily News
 8 days ago

Kentucky wildlife officials investigating a shooting complaint have brought charges against two men suspected of committing hunting violations in multiple states. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a state conservation officer investigated a shooting from the road complaint in April in Simpson County, receiving information from witnesses about a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

