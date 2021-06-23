Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

FEMA Region 9 LED Lights Installation

By Contract Opportunities
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Classification Code: N - Installation of equipment. Setaside: Total Small Business Set-Aside (FAR 19.5)Total Small Business Set-Aside (FAR 19.5) (FEMA) is considering the issuance of a Fixed Price Contract for the purchase of LED light fixtures for the National Preparedness Division and the Administrative Services Branch. Requirements, specifications, and tasks can be found in the attached statement of work. Place of Performance is at the FEMA Region IX Pacific Area Office located at.

insurancenewsnet.com
Community Policy
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
428
Followers
6K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fema Region#Homeland Security#Contractor#Duns#Covid#Cpars#Fapiis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
Atlanta, TXPosted by
Kicker 102.5

New Safety Lighting Systems and Guard Rails to be Installed

Nine highway intersections in Northeast Texas will have new safety lighting systems added during the coming year, according to plans approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation. According to a press release, “Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections will be installed that will have energy-efficient LED lighting and...
San Diego, CAthestarnews.com

Regional planners drafting light rail system

The San Diego Association of Governments primary public planning and transportation agency has been holding subregional open houses on the Draft 2021 plan, including a June 22 meeting specific to South County. The open house, introduced by SANDAG Second Vice Chair and National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis provided residents in...
Marshall, TXLongview News-Journal

Marshall winds down part of downtown renovations with light fixture installation

The city of Marshall has started installing street lamps in downtown, the final step in the North Washington Avenue renovation project, according to City Manager Mark Rohr. The street lamps are not new, as the original project planned for, but rather a cooperative effort between the city and East Texas Baptist University to refurbish and utilize the original street lamps in downtown.
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico redistricting committee adopts online public input portal

A newly appointed Citizen Redistricting Committee, which has the unenviable job of redrawing New Mexico’s political district boundaries, laid the foundation of its work Friday during its first organizational meeting. Among the seven-member panel’s first orders of business: unanimously approving the use of an online portal where the public will...
EnvironmentPosted by
DFW Community News

UNT ecosystem geographer picked for EPA clean air committee

University of North Texas ecosystem geographer Alexandra Ponette-González has been picked by the Environmental Protection Agency to serve on the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee. She was one of seven people selected for the panel out of 100 applicants. Established in 1977, the CASC studies and produces independent advice regarding...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

COVID-19 rental assistance available across state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the country and state continue to recover after the pandemic, some federal protections put in place during COVID-19 are coming to an end. The Evictions Moratorium that was passed in March of last year as a part of the CARES Act will be coming to an end on July 31.
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

Extreme weather is costing the military billions of dollars

In 2018, Hurricane Florence dumped more than two feet of rain on Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base in North Carolina. Hundreds of buildings flooded. Within months, Hurricane Michael leveled buildings at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. And flooding on the Missouri River inundated Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
Riviera Beach, FLimperialvalleynews.com

Justice Department Sues Man for Flagrant Violations of the Rivers and Harbors Act

Miami, Florida - The Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) announced that the United States has filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida against Fane Lozman for violations of the Rivers and Harbors Act (RHA) in connection with Mr. Lozman’s obstruction of Lake Worth Lagoon, a navigable waterway, in Riviera Beach, Florida.
Kingston, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Delgado infrastructure projects included New Vision legislation

WASHINGTON – Five infrastructure projects sponsored by Congressman Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19) have been included in the INVEST in America Act proposal in the House of Representatives. Just over $6 million has been targeted for Kingston’s Safe and Accessible Midtown Kingston project. “The project will connect affordable and senior housing...
Calexico, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Impact of proposed POE pedestrian facility under study

CALEXICO — An environmental assessment being prepared throughout this month will analyze the potential impacts resulting from the proposed construction of a temporary pedestrian processing facility project at the west port of entry. The proposed project, which will be used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, would provide temporary pedestrian...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

General funding bill voted on for the 2022 fiscal year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The House Appropriations Committee approved the Financial Services and General Government funding bill for the 2022 fiscal year. The approval was made on a 33 to 24 vote. The bill includes several items such as $221 million for federal buildings and courthouses, $616 million for construction...