Community banks rush to meet customer demand for bitcoin

David Felch, CEO of Border Bank in Fargo, North Dakota, says his son sparked his interest in bitcoin. “He had been investing for three to five years and got me into reading some books about bitcoin and the history of money,” Felch said. “Then he started asking me what banks are going to do, since people are already buying bitcoin, to mitigate the possibility of losing their customer base to it. At the time I didn’t have a very good answer for him.”