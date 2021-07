Molly Russell was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2007 when she was 4 years old. Her blood sugar was 358 mg/dl, which is high. “We had just moved from Cincinnati, Ohio, down to Birmingham. I was super sluggish all summer. My parents were like, ‘Oh, it’s just the Alabama heat.’ My mom took me to her office because she’s a pediatrician and found sugar in my urine,” Russell said. “So we went to my pediatrician, and he checked my sugar. It was above 300; normal blood sugar is between 80 and 120. 300 was just way out of where I needed to be. So the doctor said, ‘You’re going to need to go to the hospital to check-in and be diagnosed.’”