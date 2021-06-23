Cancel
'Good on Paper': When Dream Guys Turn Into Nightmares

NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy meets Girl. Boy and Girl fall in love. Well, OK, hold up, let’s rewind: Girl just wants to be friends — not attracted to Boy, if she’s being 100-percent honest — but, to Boy’s credit, he offers moral support when it comes to her auditions, and gets along with Girl’s friends. Boy is, like, always around! And he listens to her. And is a lot nicer than the blandly hot, interchangeable L.A. dudes Girl usually hooks up with. So what if Boy is kind of dweeby, and isn’t in the best of shape, and, according to Girl, “looks like an accountant who enjoys missionary.” He could be the one for her. Let’s hear it for the Boy!

www.newstimes.com
Moviesfangirlish.com

Check Out The Trailer & Promo Pics for ‘Good on Paper’

We’re always looking for new movies that are both romantic and funny, and next week Netflix is premiering one that we really hope hit both sweet spots: Good on Paper. And if you add a dash of female friendship to the thing – as the trailer and the pictures do, well then, count us in! We’ll give it a try.
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Good on Paper

In her first feature as a screenwriter, the actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger doesn’t stray far from her stand-up persona. The name of her character is different — here, she’s Andrea Singer — and the fictional version isn’t quite as successful as Iliza herself. But she’s still a comedian, and when we see Singer on stage, the line blurs.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Good on Paper: Time To Discover if He’s Mr. Right

Good on Paper explores the struggle of what happens when you think you’ve found the perfect guy, but your best friend doesn’t quite agree. When Andrea’s best friend Margot shares her concerns over Andrea’s new guy, Andrea starts investigating, trying to discover the truth behind her new boyfriend. Based on...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

In ‘Good on Paper,’ Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Even when she’s technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working. During quarantine she did a full tour of drive-in stand-up shows, refined a new hour of material, launched an online cooking show with her husband and secured a book deal. And on a recent “down day” in Nashville before presenting at the CMT Awards the next evening, she’s not relaxing: She’s doing interviews for her new movie, “Good on Paper,” which hits Netflix Wednesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Iliza Shlesinger Is No Longer With "Lying Brian" From 'Good on Paper'

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger now has her own movie on Netflix. The film, called Good on Paper, is based on an actual experience she had in her thirties. In the movie, Iliza plays a woman named Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who typically puts her career before meeting the right guy. But then when she does meet a guy she likes, he may not be what he seems.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Good on Paper: A Mostly True Love Story

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger draws on her own experiences in Good on Paper and turns her catharsis into a comedic work of art. Iliza Shlesinger not only stars in this film but she cleverly wrote the script, too. When it comes to comedy, there’s a way of bringing catharsis into work whether it’s on stage or in a script. On screen, she plays a role that’s not too far from who she is in a real life: a stand-up comedian. Where things stretch from the truth a bit is that Andrea Singer (Iliza Shlesinger) is still trying to get a break on TV or the movies. Singer may be a well-known comedian like Shlesinger but in terms of occupation, that’s where the differences end. I like what Iliza Schlesinger does with the role and would love to see more leading roles in the future.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Iliza Shlesinger Thinks You Should Eat This Meal When Watching Good On Paper

If you've ever started craving ratatouille while watching "Ratatouille," breakfast spaghetti while watching "Elf," or French pastries while watching "Grand Budapest Hotel," you have something in common with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger. In addition to acting in movies and performing stand-up comedy, Shlesinger also runs a cooking series with her husband called "Don't Panic Pantry," with episodes now in the hundreds (posted on YouTube). Being a comedian, Shlesinger likes to joke, but when it comes to food, she takes all her food choices seriously, especially those involving movies, as she shared in a People interview.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: ‘Good on Paper’ fails its characters, and its audience

"Good on Paper" looks bad everywhere else. Stand-up comic Iliza Shlesinger stars as Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who wants to be an actress. Hmm. She meets a man who seems to have it all — a Yale education, a high-paying job at a hedge fund, a home in Beverly Hills — but is he really everything he says he is? And does it really take her the majority of the movie to find out?
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Good on Paper Might’ve Been Good Enough on Paper, but it’s Very Bad on Screen

The biggest problem with Good on Paper, a film based on a true story that’s based on a lie (stay with me here) that is rife with problematic moments, is that neither writer/star Iliza Shlesinger nor director Kim Gatewood know just what kind of film they’re trying to make. Is this a stand-up show with some narrative thrown in? A romantic comedy gone sour? A confessional? The resulting mish-mash of styles and narrative devices is so confusing and frustrating it nearly makes everything else that’s subpar in the film, from the performances to the writing to the body shaming and so on, seem inconsequential. Shlesinger is a comedian by trade (hoping to break into film, apparently, but with much left to be desired if this is her at her best with scripted content), so it’s no surprise that the moments interspersed throughout Good on Paper that are supposed to be her character performing a set (but are actually just Shlesinger doing her thing) are the film’s few bright spots.
