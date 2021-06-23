'Strange Planet' Animated Series Adaptation Set at Apple From Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle

There are bound to be plenty of people who will be able to get excited about a return to Smallville in animated form since there are still plenty of fans of the show that didn’t want to see it go when it did. Just playing devil’s advocate though, it almost feels as though going back to Smallville for any reason, even for an animated version that might take the series in a different direction, is a step backward instead of forward. That’s one opinion, and it might not be a popular one, but seeing as how Superman’s origin has been explored in a few different ways thus far it feels as though it might be time to push forward instead of always taking the time to look back and develop something that might not have been thought up before. Even saying such a thing is a bit tough since there are always different paths to be taken and different ways a story could shake out, so returning to Smallville is bound to be interesting, but the idea is still that things should be moving forward and not continually coming back to one point in time that has been covered in numerous ways.