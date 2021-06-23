Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Strange Planet' Animated Series Adaptation Set at Apple From Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle

NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show hails from creators Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle, with Pyle having created the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner. The “Strange Planet” series is said to tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Harmon, Pyle, and Levari are all executive producers on the project. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine. Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers. Apple Studios will produce along with animation studio ShadowMachine.

www.newstimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Comedy Series#Apple Studios#Nbc#Caa#Metro Public Relations#The Gernert Company#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Life with Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon and the Cast Discuss Season 5

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland aren’t working towards an end with Rick and Morty. Years ago, their hit show received the mother of all renewals to the tune of 70 episodes over a non-specific number of seasons. Considering how often Harmon’s last big TV project, Community, struggled to get renewed every year, Rick and Morty’s success was a bit of a reversal of fortune. Now, as Harmon and his cast have wrapped on their fifth season, which debuts this weekend, and with yet more to come, they just seem to be enjoying the batshit ride that Rick and Morty has been.
TV & VideosGamespot

HBO Orders New Series From Comedian Nathan Fielder

His name is Nathan Fielder, and he graduated from one of Canada's top business schools with really good grades. The comedian who made a name for himself with Comedy Central's Nathan For You has a new series that was just ordered by HBO called The Rehearsal. Fielder is the only...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Offers Waldron Loki Love; "Community" Hope?

When he's not busy being a mover-and-a-shaker in the cutthroat world of adult animation with upcoming projects Krapopolis for FOX and an adaptation of Nathan Pyle's Strange Planet for Apple TV+, or in the middle of rolling out the fifth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon does find time to watch a little television. In this case, it's Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki– if for no other reason than the connection the two shows have. See, Michael Waldron (Heels) is the writer of Loki and the Emmy Award-winning producer of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode "The Vat of Acid Episode" (as well as the writer & producer of "The Old Man and the Seat"). Harmon took to Instagram to have a little fun with the connection they have (and contrary to what Harmon thinks, the joke still pretty much works for us) before praising the series and threatening to drunkenly demand more.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Nathan Fielder Series ‘The Rehearsal’ Picked Up at HBO

HBO has given a series order to a new project from Nathan Fielder, the network announced Friday. The half-hour series “The Rehearsal” will be written and directed by Fielder, who also stars. “In a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped,” the “Nathan for You” creator will give people the chance to “rehearse for their own lives,” the series description reads.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

'Rick And Morty' Creator's Net Worth: How Rich Is Dan Harmon?

"Rick and Morty" creator Dan Harmon is facing cancel culture for an old video that resurfaced. Harmon created the comedy show "Community" that ran for five seasons. The writer has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Dan Harmon is a writer and actor most famous for being the co-creator...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Five Episode 2 “Mortyplicity”

The Adult Swim animated hit series Rick and Morty followed up the premiere of season fie with its second episode with the unconventional and erratic installment titled “Mortyplicity.” Engaging with parodies of films such as Multiplicity, Highlander, and Ex Machina, the second installment of season five provided fans of the series an interesting take on how the series can be viewed in hindsight.
TV SeriesApple Insider

Apple TV+ orders series adaptation of 'City on Fire'

Apple on Wednesday announced a series order for "City on Fire," an adaptation of the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg set to debut on Apple TV+. Produced by Apple Studios, "City on Fire" is a drama that tells the tale of NYU student Samantha Cicciaro, who is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki episode 4 review: "A chef’s kiss of a cliffhanger"

Warning: this Loki episode 4 review contains spoilers. If you have not watched the Disney Plus show yet, then bookmark this page and come back when you're all caught up... Can a great ending justify a middling episode of television? The latest instalment in the Loki saga concludes with a brilliant, hair-raising reveal: Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been neutralised, the Time Keepers are not the Time Keepers at all, and Sylvie’s demanding information from Ravonna Lexus Renslayer. On top of that, Owen Wilson’s Mobius looks set to never ride that jet-ski. This is surely the darkest timeline.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A Smallville Animated Series in Development from Two Show Alums

There are bound to be plenty of people who will be able to get excited about a return to Smallville in animated form since there are still plenty of fans of the show that didn’t want to see it go when it did. Just playing devil’s advocate though, it almost feels as though going back to Smallville for any reason, even for an animated version that might take the series in a different direction, is a step backward instead of forward. That’s one opinion, and it might not be a popular one, but seeing as how Superman’s origin has been explored in a few different ways thus far it feels as though it might be time to push forward instead of always taking the time to look back and develop something that might not have been thought up before. Even saying such a thing is a bit tough since there are always different paths to be taken and different ways a story could shake out, so returning to Smallville is bound to be interesting, but the idea is still that things should be moving forward and not continually coming back to one point in time that has been covered in numerous ways.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Rick and Morty co-creator is making a new Apple TV Plus animated series

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is making a new show for Apple TV Plus, based on the Strange Planet alien cartoons by artist Nathan Pyle. The series will be 10 episodes long, and Harmon will be credited as co-creator, according to THR. You've probably seen these cartoons before – the official Instagram page for Strange Planet has 6 million followers, meaning it gives Apple some pretty recognizable source material to draw from.