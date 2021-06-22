Oatly’s IPO Is Just the Beginning. Plus 9 Best Vegan Oat Milk Products to Try

Snacks are truly a godsend—they can get you through a busy work week, a cram session in a dimly lit library basement, and even the kind of colossal breakup that leaves you ugly-crying in that same sad basement searching for something to eat your woes away. To our delight, a number of companies have been making accidentally vegan snacks for years, and we’ve compiled a list of a few of our favorite go-to treats you can find practically anywhere. Bookmark this list for the next time you’re on a road trip in the middle of nowhere, in need of something to munch on at the movies, or trying to get through a difficult moment and are in need of some sweet or salty fuel.