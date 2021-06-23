Cancel
Sunny Chan's 'Table For Six' Joins Edko's Cannes Menu

NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe setup is a familiar one: family gatherings gone wrong. In “Table For Six” big brother Dai (Dayo Wong) nothing is more satisfying than dining with his two younger half-siblings (Louis Cheung and Peter Chan). But when Dai’s old flame (Stephy Tang) shows up as his brother’s girlfriend, kitchen nightmare strikes and it’s up to his part-time girlfriend (Lim Min-chen) to bring the boiling situation back down to a simmer.

www.newstimes.com
