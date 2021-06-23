Rods on the River Happens Sunday

This Sunday, June 27, 2021 there's a car, truck & bike show happening in downtown Port Byron, Il. Who doesn't love a car show? We love the nostalgia of seeing cars of a bygone era. What's even better is sharing that love with the younger generation and seeing their eyes as they find the coolest car on the lot. It's great to talk to the owners of the cars. Some who are the original owners and some had the same car when they were growing up and searched high and low for a car that was the exact make, model, and year of the one they cruised in a little too fast when they were 18 years old.