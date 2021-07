LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. said it has signed contracts to purchase land for the planned development of two new RV SuperCenters in Ohio. The company is buying approximately 15 acres in Sunbury, Ohio, off I-71 N and Hwy 36, as well as 15 acres in Madison, Ohio, near I-90 W and Hwy 528. Camping World now has four dealerships in Ohio and plans to open the new locations for business in the fall of 2022.