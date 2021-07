Among Janet Malcolm’s many memorable sentences, the one whose repetition wearied her opened a two-part article that was published by the New Yorker magazine in March 1989. The piece’s title was The Journalist and the Murderer and in the following year it appeared as a book – one of several by Malcolm, who has died of lung cancer aged 86, that warned readers of narrative nonfiction, especially journalism and biography, that the truth was never simple; that it wasn’t buried conveniently like treasure, to be discovered and faithfully recounted by some sufficiently inquisitive and all-knowing narrator; that everything was subjective, fluid and incomplete.