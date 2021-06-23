Hot Rods roll to 18-4 win over Crawdads

The Bowling Green Hot Rods posted season-highs in hits and runs in the team’s 18-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday night at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C. The Hot Rods (28-13) took a first-inning lead against Hickory starter Justin Slaten. Pedro Martinez tripled to right and scored when Connor Hollis singled to left with one out to make it a 1-0 game. Evan Edwards walked and Niko Hulsizer singled to right, driving in Hollis to extend the Hot Rods' edge to 2-0.