NBA Twitter reacts to C's hiring Udoka as head coach
The Boston Celtics' search for a new head coach came to an end Wednesday as they're reportedly finalizing an agreement to hire Ime Udoka as Brad Stevens' replacement. Udoka spent seven years in the NBA as a player before joining the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach in 2012 and winning a championship in 2014. The 43-year-old was Gregg Popovich's right-hand man until 2019, when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant. After one season in Philly, Udoka joined the Brooklyn Nets' coaching staff for the 2020-21 campaign.