The Kansas City Chiefs have a looming decision to make about Tyrann Mathieu, but as far as Patrick Mahomes is concerned, he’s not going anywhere. Mathieu is a free agent at the end of this season, meaning Brett Veach will have a rather large decision to make about a key piece of the Chiefs defense. Veach always seems to make the right move, so if he sees Mathieu as part of Kansas City’s future, expect him to do whatever cap gymnastics necessary to keep him with the Chiefs.