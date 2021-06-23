Cancel
NBCUniversal's Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a year after NBCUniversal launched Peacock nationwide, the streaming service is finally coming to Amazon’s Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets. Under an agreement between NBCU and Amazon, Peacock will launch on the Amazon devices in the U.S. starting Thursday, June 24. In addition, the two companies reached a distribution agreement for NBCU’s 15 network apps for Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.

TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in July 2021

Highlights include the return of a Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix series and the latest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson. While June was a month of transition for the movie industry, July marks the first time in more than a year that theatrical releases have truly returned to full strength. In all, 14 titles will receive a wide release in the U.S. this month, giving audiences a choice between superheroes (“Black Widow”), cartoons (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), documentaries (“Summer of Soul”), and Matt Damon (“Stillwater”).
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

You Don't Want To Miss This Sony A8H OLED 4K Android TV Sale

Amazon has the Sony A8H OLED 4K Android TV on sale right now, and it’s a sale you won’t want to miss. That is because Sony TVs rarely get discounted and when they do, they are fairly small discounts. Today, the 55-inch version of the A8H is down to $1298, that’s down from $1898. And good enough for a 30% discount today.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale at several Canadian retailers

Several Canadian retailers are selling the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $54.99, a savings of 20 percent off the device’s regular price of $69.99. The device features full content control via the included Alexa Voice Remote and delivers 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps. Content can be...
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Google sends out free Chromecast w/Google TV emails to YouTube TV subscribers

If you’re a “loyal” YouTube TV subscriber, now would be a good time to scour through the Promotions tab in your primary Gmail account. I myself have yet to go all-in with YouTube TV but we were tipped to the promotion by a lucky user on Twitter who received the promotional email just this afternoon. As you can see in the screenshot below, users who receive the email are entitled to the latest Chromecast with Google TV at no charge from the Google Store.
NFLCNET

YouTube TV review: The best premium live TV streaming service

You've probably heard the saying, "change is the only constant." It refers to life itself, but it could apply to live TV streaming services too. Prices at the high-end have been vacillating so much in the past 12 months, for example, that it has caused CNET's Editor's Choice to change twice. For a brief period in 2020 the cheaper Hulu Plus Live TV snatched the title from YouTube TV. Inevitably though, Hulu raised its price to match YouTube TV's ($65) making Google's service our favorite higher-end TV service for cord cutters once again. The reason why it's so good? YouTube TV has the most channels, the best features, and even offers the option of 4K streaming, just in time for the Olympics!
ElectronicsT3.com

Vizio P-Series Quantum X (P65QX-H1) Review: A Solid 4K Performer

VIZIO P-Series Quantum X... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The good news about the best TVs, aside from the fact that they deliver sharper pictures every year, is that shoppers have a lot of very solid models to choose from. But that presents something of a problem for the 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum X. While it delivers a respectable picture and list of 4K features, it is pressed on the one hand by much less expensive models and on the other by OLED TVs that have been coming down in price. So, while the Vizio P-Series Quantum X has no serious weaknesses, it also no particular skills to distinguish itself from the rest of the field.
BusinessPopculture

Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2021

Peacock is preparing to freshen up its streaming library in July! With an already impressive content catalog that includes everything from The Office to the One Chicago franchise, along with many more, the NBCUniversal streaming service, which marked its one-year anniversary in mid-April, is bringing even more heavy hitters in July 2021.
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

QVC-HSN Streaming App Launches on Xfinity X1 and Flex; Interactive Shopping Features to Come Next Year

A new QVC and HSN streaming app is on its way to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 (cable) and Flex (broadband video). The app will give viewers access to six channels. At launch, QVC and HSN will be included. Later, QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 will be available to stream. Viewers will also be able to watch on-demand and original content, including “Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone”, “One on Wine”, and “Mally Makes It Better.”
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

How to use Alexa to control Amazon Fire TV devices without a remote

(Pocket-lint) - You can control your Amazon Fire TV from your Amazon Echo using your voice and the Alexa voice assistant. That's right. No more remote required. You can pair Echo devices with Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices. Doing so will enable you to issue a command like, “Alexa, open Netflix.”
ElectronicsTechHive

The Nvidia Shield TV suddenly has the best menu for streaming

After years of waiting, I’ve landed on the the ideal menu system for streaming, one that helps you find new things to watch without overcomplicating the basic task of launching apps. And it’s landed in the unlikeliest of places: the Nvidia Shield TV, a $150-and-up streaming player that runs on Google’s Android TV platform and mainly appeals to tech enthusiasts.
Entertainmentimore.com

Movie streamer ScreenPix has been added to Apple TV Channels

Movie streaming service ScreenPix is now available via Apple TV Channels. There's a free trial that lasts for a week with a $2.99 monthly fee getting you access to a ton of movies after that. Movie fans can now watch streamer ScreenPix via Apple TV Channels for the first time....
Softwarewraltechwire.com

Fired by a bot: At Amazon it’s you against the machine’

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is increasingly using algorithms as part of its human resources management and a result is that “bots” are firing workers, according to a report from Bloomberg news. “Amazon became the world’s largest online retailer in part by outsourcing its sprawling operations to algorithms—sets of computer...
NFLthestreamable.com

What 4K Content is Actually Available on YouTube TV?

Yesterday, YouTube TV launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which includes 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline on your mobile device, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).