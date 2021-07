Originally Posted On: Marriage-Based Green Cards | Immigration Services (susanhanlaw.com) Celebrating the love of two people is an amazing feeling. However, sometimes some boundaries come between them. If you are trying to come to the United States to live with your spouse permanently, you need to acquire a marriage-based green card. A marriage-based green card allows the holder to stay in the United States, live here, and work here. With a marriage-based green card, the holder has the option to keep their permanent resident status until they decide if they want to seek citizenship. To determine if you are eligible for this option, please contact immigration attorney Susan Han at 410.599.3100 or email susanhan@susanhanlaw.com.